MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty to make a gap-down start amid negative global cues

Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to make a gap-down start on Thursday tracing negative cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 158 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and ITC due to post their earnings later in the day. IndusInd Bank reported its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.