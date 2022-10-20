MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty to make a gap-down start amid negative global cues

Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to make a gap-down start on Thursday tracing negative cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 158 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and ITC due to post their earnings later in the day. IndusInd Bank reported its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.