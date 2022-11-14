MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to open with mild gains today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week with mild gains tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week backed hopes of a moderation in COVID-era hikes in interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 44.5 points or 0.2 percent to 18,480.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. A number of corporates are due to report their quarterly numbers later in the day, including Grasim, ONGC and SpiceJet.

