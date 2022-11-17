    English
    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to open lower today tracking global markets

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session in the red amid weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in benchmark interest rates on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — dropped as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 18,385 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
