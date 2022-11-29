MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to open lower today

Indian equity benchmarks

and

are likely to start Tuesday's session lower amid mixed moves in their major peers around the globe, as investors remained concerned about

a growing unrest in China over COVID-related restrictions.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 111.5 points or 0.6 percent to 18,617.5, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Dalal Street.