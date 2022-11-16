MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to open lower today

Indian equity benchmarks

and

are likely to start Wednesday's session in the red amid mixed moves in other Asian markets, though investors remained optimistic about a moderating pace of interest rate hikes following a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — dropped as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 18,385 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.