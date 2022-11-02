MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues, halting a four-session-long winning run. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 32 points or 0.2 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors await the outcome of a two-day meeting of the Fed's interest rate-deciding panel that began on Tuesday for cues.

