MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start to the last trading day of the week, amid negative moves across most global peers as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell 21.5 points or 0.1 percent at the last count, ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance scheduled to post their earnings later in the day. Axis Bank, ITC and Tata Consumers reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.