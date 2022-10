MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today

Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell 21.5 points or 0.1 percent at the last count, ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start to the last trading day of the week, amid negative moves across most global peers as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.