MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty to make a gap-up start amid positive global cues

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 112.5 points or 0.6 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Nykaa due to post their earnings later in the day. Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel reported financial results on Monday. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting which begins on Tuesday.