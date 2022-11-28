English
MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a gap-down start today

By CNBCTV18.COM Nov 28, 2022 9:08 AM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session sharply lower amid weakness across other Asian markets on account of a growing unrest in China over COVID-related restrictions. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 84 points or 0.5 percent to 18,459 ahead of the opening bell in India.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
