MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Nifty likely to make a gap-down start today amid negative global cues

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 0.8 percent or 137 points points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, after HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech and ICICI Prudential reported their quarterly earnings during the weekend. ACC and Can Fin Homes will post their numbers later on Monday.