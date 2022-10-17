MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Nifty likely to make a gap-down start today amid negative global cues

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 0.8 percent or 137 points points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, after HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech and ICICI Prudential reported their quarterly earnings during the weekend. ACC and Can Fin Homes will post their numbers later on Monday.Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.