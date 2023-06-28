Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Nifty 50 eyes record high again

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open higher following gains on Wall Street after witnessing broad-based buying in the previous session. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues ahead of the session

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open higher on June 28, following gains on Wall Street after witnessing broad-based buying in the previous session, with the benchmark blue chip Nifty 50 inching towards an all-time high.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange were up 0.25 percent at 18,858, as of 08:08 am. The Nifty 50 is less than half a percent shy of its all-time high level.

On Tuesday, there was a very sharp surge in both the HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited on the back of comments from Deepak Parekh that the merger is now nearing and the company had decided on the record date as well.

On the back of that, there was also a significant surge in names like LTI Mindtree and JSW Steel, given they could be likely candidates that could come into the Nifty.

Meanwhile, the derivatives June series contracts is expiring today. So, some volatility can be expected towards the latter half of the trading session.

The US market, on the other hand, bounced back from the previous day's lows and in fact, the tech stocks that bore the brunt of selling pressure, actually led the US markets higher.

Back home, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board meeting is scheduled today to discuss the proposed total expense ratio changes, the FPI disclosure norms and the mutual fund total expense ratio. All of this will have a significant impact especially in the mutual fund universe and a few listed stocks from the mutual fund space.

