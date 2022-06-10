MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures indicate a sharp fall ahead on Dalal Street

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after rate hike guidance from the ECB and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 268.5 points or 1.6 percent to 16,203 early on Friday, suggesting a gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street.

Globally, investors feared the incoming US inflation reading could show unabated high levels of consumer prices in May.

