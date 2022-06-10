Cross
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after rate hike guidance from the ECB and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 268.5 points or 1.6 percent to 16,203 early on Friday, suggesting a gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures indicate a sharp fall ahead on Dalal Street
Globally, investors feared the incoming US inflation reading could show unabated high levels of consumer prices in May.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
