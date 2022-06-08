MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures indicate a higher opening on Street — all eyes on RBI

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, June 8, amid a rebound in global markets and ahead of the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 85 points or 0.5 percent to 16,509.5 early on Wednesday, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.
TheRBI's Monetary Policy Committeeis widely expected to announce a hike in the key lendin79.5 points g rate when it releases its bi-monthly statement — the first since a surprise hike of 40 basis points on May 4.
All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.