MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures indicate a higher opening on Street — all eyes on RBI

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, June 8, amid a rebound in global markets and ahead of the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 85 points or 0.5 percent to 16,509.5 early on Wednesday, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

TheRBI's Monetary Policy Committeeis widely expected to announce a hike in the key lendin79.5 points g rate when it releases its bi-monthly statement — the first since a surprise hike of 40 basis points on May 4.
All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
