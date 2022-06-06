Homemarket news

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures drop over 100 pts amid negative global cues

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday, despite mixed moves in other Asian markets and a rise in US futures. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 123.5 points or 0.7 percent to 16,465.5 early on Monday, suggesting a lower start ahead on Dalal Street.

All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.
