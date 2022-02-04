0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; Tata Steel, IndiGo in focus

SGX Nifty was trading at a premium of 42 points, around 7:40 am, indicating a start in the green for the Indian market. Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, and InterGlobe Aviation are among the top stocks to watch out for today.

SGX Nifty was trading at a premium of 42 points, around 7:40 am, indicating a start in the green for the Indian market.
SGX Nifty was trading at a premium of 42 points, around 7:40 am, indicating a start in the green for the Indian market.
Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, One97 Communications, Siemens, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, and Devyani International are some of the stocks in focus today.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
