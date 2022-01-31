MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; RIL, Tata Motors in focus

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday as SGX Nifty50 futures were trading in the green at 17,241.20, around 7:45 am, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market, ahead of the presentation of the pre-budget Economic Survey.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Ajanta Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Britannia, and Larsen & Toubro are some of the stocks in focus today.

