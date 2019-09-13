MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty to open little unchanged; L&T Finance, Dr Reddy's Labs, PNB in focus

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Friday, as investors may take a breather after strong gains earlier this week. Domestic equities have advanced in five out of six trading sessions.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose as hints of progress in the US-China trade dispute and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank lifted market sentiment.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 166.54 points lower at 37,104.28, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 52.90Â points to end the day at 10,982.80.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.05 percent, or 5 points, at 10,996.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

