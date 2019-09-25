MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain weak; Morepen Labs, JSW Steel, Kaveri Seed in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is likely to remain weak, tracking global shares, which were trading lower after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, raising the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.

Asian stocks also fell on Wednesday after the whole Trump impeachment row.

On Tuesday, the Sensex ended 7 points higher at 39,097, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 12 points to end the day at 11,588.

At 7:37 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.26 percent or 30 points lower at 11,602, indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty.

