#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain weak; Morepen Labs, JSW Steel, Kaveri Seed in focus

The Indian market is likely to remain weak, tracking global shares, which were trading lower after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, raising the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.

Asian stocks also fell on Wednesday after the whole Trump impeachment row.

On Tuesday, the Sensex ended 7 points higher at 39,097, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 12 points to end the day at 11,588.

At 7:37 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.26 percent or 30 points lower at 11,602, indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: Morepen Labs, JSW Steel, Kaveri Seed in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for a strong start; Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a strong start on Tuesday as investors cheer the government’s proposal to cut corporate tax rates to boost the economy. The two indices surged over 8 percent in the last two sessions. Stocks To Watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to rally; Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Axis Bank, PNB in focus
23 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus
20 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, DHFL in focus
19 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty poised for subdued opening; TCS, Kaveri Seeds, Piramal Enterprises in focus
18 Sep 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

Money Money Money Podcast: Impact of new traffic rules on insurance
Money Money Money Podcast: Impact of new traffic rules on insurance
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for a strong start; Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for a strong start; Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to rally; Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to rally; Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus
23 Sep 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter