MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to recoup losses; NIIT, Praj Industries, Andhra Bank, SBI in focus

India's Sensex is likely to recoup losses on Wednesday on the back of short-covering after the benchmark index posted its biggest one-day fall in 2019 in the previous session.
In global markets, Asian stocks dipped early Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data stoked global recession fears and further soured investor sentiment already hurt by heightened trade war concerns.
On Tuesday, BSE Sensex dropped to 36,562 plunging 769 points, while Nifty also ended at 10,797, falling 2.2 percent.
At 7:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.30 percent, or 32.50 points, at 10,852, indicating a slightly positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
