#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to recoup losses; NIIT, Praj Industries, Andhra Bank, SBI in focus

India's Sensex is likely to recoup losses on Wednesday on the back of short-covering after the benchmark index posted its biggest one-day fall in 2019 in the previous session.

In global markets, Asian stocks dipped early Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data stoked global recession fears and further soured investor sentiment already hurt by heightened trade war concerns.

On Tuesday, BSE Sensex dropped to 36,562 plunging 769 points, while Nifty also ended at 10,797, falling 2.2 percent.

At 7:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.30 percent, or 32.50 points, at 10,852, indicating a slightly positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: NIIT, Praj Industries, Andhra Bank, SBI in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo shares in focus
03 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; CG Power, HDFC Bank, ICRA shares in focus
30 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndiGo, Laksmi Vilas Bank, Sugar Stocks in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus
05 Feb 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Future Lifestyles in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel Dâ€™Souza: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; InterGlobe Aviation, Alkem Laboratories, Adani Ports in focus
29 Aug 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; M&M, PNB, Coal India, IndiGo shares in focus
03 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; CG Power, HDFC Bank, ICRA shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; CG Power, HDFC Bank, ICRA shares in focus
30 Aug 2019
Decoding external benchmarking
Decoding external benchmarking
29 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter