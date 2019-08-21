Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday following losses in global markets and in absence of any government actions on the economy.

Asian shares declined over trade war concerns US President Donald Trump showing no signs of backing down in his trade war with China. Indian shares snapped a three-day winning streak and ended marginally lower in the previous session.

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended marginally lower in the previous session as cautious investors awaited more details on reports of a corporate tax rate cut by the government before making fresh bets. The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 74 points down, or 0.2 percent, at 37,328. The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly lower at 11,017, down 37 points, or 0.33 percent.

At 7:38 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 20.50 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 11,008.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: Dr. Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page onÂ CNBCTV18.com.
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; MRPL, CG Power, DHFL, Vodafone Idea in focus
20 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open positive; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors in focus
19 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Future Retail, Glenmark Pharma, Coal India, Infosys in focus
16 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus
16 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Yes Bank, IndiGo, Infibeam, Jamna Auto in focus
14 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to track tepid global cues, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M shares in focus
Indian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday amid volatile trades in global markets and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
13 Aug 2019
