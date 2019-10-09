#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Titan, Indiabulls Ventures in focus

Indian shares are likely to open flat-to-negative on Wednesday after a day’s break, tracking global stocks which fell sharply as the US-China trade dispute looks far from ending, weighing on global economic growth.

At 08:00 AM, SGX Nifty futures traded 37 points, or 0.33 percent up at 11,134, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 fell over 0.30 percent in the previous session.

Stocks in focus: Tata Motors, Titan, Indiabulls Ventures, Aurobindo Pharma

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter