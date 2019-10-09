MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Titan, Indiabulls Ventures in focus

Indian shares are likely to open flat-to-negative on Wednesday after a day’s break, tracking global stocks which fell sharply as the US-China trade dispute looks far from ending, weighing on global economic growth.
At 08:00 AM, SGX Nifty futures traded 37 points, or 0.33 percent up at 11,134, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 fell over 0.30 percent in the previous session.
Stocks in focus: Tata Motors, Titan, Indiabulls Ventures, Aurobindo Pharma
