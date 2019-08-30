Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 30
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; CG Power, HDFC Bank, ICRA shares in focus

Indian shares are set for a flat start on Friday ahead of the first-quarter GDP data due to be released today. A poll conducted by Reuters showed that the Indian economy likely expanded at its slowest pace in more than five years in the April-June quarter, driven by weak investment growth and sluggish demand.

In global markets, Asian shares rose as China struck a hopeful tone on trade with the United States but continued fears about a global growth slowdown, or even a recession, capped sharp rallies.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices fell for a second day, led by losses in financial stocks. The Sensex settled 383 points lower, or 1.02 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,068. The Nifty50 also slipped 98 points, or 0.89 percent, to settle at 10,948.

At 7.12 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 4.50 points, or 0.04 percent, lower 11,012.50, pointing to a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks to watch: CG Power, HDFC Bank, ICRA in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndiGo, Laksmi Vilas Bank, Sugar Stocks in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus
05 Feb 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Future Lifestyles in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel Dâ€™Souza: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; InterGlobe Aviation, Alkem Laboratories, Adani Ports in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; Future Retail, RCom, Dabur in focus
28 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus
27 Aug 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

Decoding external benchmarking
Decoding external benchmarking
29 Aug 2019
Budget 2019: Personal finance highlights
Budget 2019: Personal finance highlights
05 Feb 2019
Research Delta's Nimish Mehta talks about Para IV and potential opportunities
Research Delta's Nimish Mehta talks about Para IV and potential opportunities
29 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter