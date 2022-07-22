MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — all eyes on big earnings

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracking strength across global markets, as strong corporate earnings in the US took investors' minds off fears of slowing growth due to steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 184.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch 16,522 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited financial results from blue-chip companies including Wipro, IndusInd and Havells due later in the day for domestic cues.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracking strength across global markets, as strong corporate earnings in the US took investors' minds off fears of slowing growth due to steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 184.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch 16,522 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited financial results from blue-chip companies including Wipro, IndusInd and Havells due later in the day for domestic cues.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.