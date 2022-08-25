MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher on F&O expiry day

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session in the green, amid positive moves across most global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,761.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Analysts expect volatility with a monthly expiry of futures and options contracts due by the end of the session.

