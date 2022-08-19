MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start amid mixed moves in global shares

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a flat-to-negative start on the last session of the holdiay-truncated trading week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last seen trading lower by 36 points or 0.2 percent at 17,968 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street, in some recovery after falling as much as 52.5 points earlier in the day.

Equities elsewhere around the globe saw mixed moves as optimism on the resilience of the world economy was countered by pessimism about high inflation and aggressive rate hikes.

