MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a lower start today

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global peers as the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited the Fed Chairman's address at a key gathering in the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global peers as the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited the Fed Chairman's address at a key gathering in the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.