MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start tracking global markets

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Monday amid gains across global markets, though caution persisted ahead of a widely expected rate hike in Europe. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 183.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,223.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after HDFC Bank's quarterly net profit fell short of Street estimates.

