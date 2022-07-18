MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start tracking global markets

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Monday amid gains across global markets, though caution persisted ahead of a widely expected rate hike in Europe. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 183.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,223.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after HDFC Bank's quarterly net profit fell short of Street estimates.
    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
