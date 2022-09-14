MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening tracking global markets

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Wednesday, in a sharp U-turn after the 50-scrip index returned above 18,000 after five months, as a worse-than-expected US inflation reading sent shockwaves across global markets.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — tumbled as much as 372.5 points or 2.1 percent to 17,719.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Wednesday, in a sharp U-turn after the 50-scrip index returned above 18,000 after five months, as a worse-than-expected US inflation reading sent shockwaves across global markets.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — tumbled as much as 372.5 points or 2.1 percent to 17,719.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.