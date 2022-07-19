Homemarket news

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 135 points or 0.8 percent to 16,155 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

