    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 135 points or 0.8 percent to 16,155 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 135 points or 0.8 percent to 16,155 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Sensex falls 250 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,200 dragged by financial and IT shares

    Next Article

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HAL and more

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng