Marketbuzz Podcast with Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a muted start tracking global market cues

Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely headed for muted start as SGX Nifty indicated this morning.

This is a fresh new trading week and the cues for today are taking cues from last week when Nifty50 closed high for the fourth consecutive week and gains in financials and FMCG-led markets higher. Sensex, Nifty and midcap closed at intra-day highs on Friday's trading session and Nifty is now just 61 points away from its all-time high of 18,887.6 points.

Now the big question of course, this week is will the Nifty be able to reclaim its new high? The midcap index too was up 3 percent for the week. It hit its record high, four out of the five trading sessions.

Nifty FMCG was up 3.5 percent last week and hit record high, three out of five trading sessions.

Let's talk about some flows. In June, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought Rs 6900 crore in cash, so far. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 4,330 in cash.

And the key levels to watch for Nifty. On the support side or the downside it’s 18650 to 18700. Resistance is at 18,950 to 19,000. These will be important levels to watch apart from the fact that we are tracking whether Nifty scales its record highs or not.

Last week, US markets they closed lower. US markets will be shut today for a holiday. So we won't be getting those cues tomorrow.

Japanese markets are mixed. Hang Seng and Taiwanese index are lower right now. Japanese markets are hovering around the 33-year-highs and yen is at a 15-year-low versus the euro after Bank of Japan's decision. SGX Nifty is absolutely flat. So, these cues are a little difficult to read. However, Nifty levels will be tracked closely today.

