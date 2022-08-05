MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — all eyes on RBI

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the week in the green, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due to announce a key interest rate decision later in the day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,455 ahead of the opening bell. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — on Friday, having already raised the COVID-era rate by 90 basis points since May.