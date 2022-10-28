MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session with minor gains, as Dalal Street enters a new monthly derivative (futures & options) series. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 64 points or 0.4 percent to 17,866.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty50 finished the October series with a gain of 918.9 points or 5.5 percent while the Sensex added 3,346.9 points or 5.9 percent.

The Nifty50 finished the October series with a gain of 918.9 points or 5.5 percent while the Sensex added 3,346.9 points or 5.9 percent.

