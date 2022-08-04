MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session in the green tracking a rebound across global markets, after some nervousness on account of geopolitical tensions between the US and China following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 89 points or 0.5 percent to 17,528.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors await the outcome of a key meeting by the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday.

