MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the green, amid mixed moves across global markets with geopolitical tensions flaring after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 57 points or 0.3 percent to 17,383 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, and the outcome of an RBI meeting due by the end of the week for domestic cues.

