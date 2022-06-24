Cross
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session higher tracking gains across global markets, though caution persisted over aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 112.5 points or 0.7 percent to 15,677.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
