MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open the last trading day of the week well in the green amid strengthening global markets, after the ECB announced its biggest ever hike in the key interest rate. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 96 points or half a percent to 17,915.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.