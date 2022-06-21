MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty likely to open in the green as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Tuesday tracking gains across other Asian markets, as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 43.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,405.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week, wherein the US central bank is widely expected to stay committed to moving aggressively to tame a four-decade high inflation.

