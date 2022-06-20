MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a lower start today — Fed Chair testimony in focus

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates as central banks scramble to tackle decades-high levels of inflation. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 48.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,267 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

This week, the Fed is widely expected to underline its commitment to fighting inflation with its hawkish stance.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.