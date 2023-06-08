Marketbuzz podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 set for a muted start, tracking global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start the June 8 trading session on a muted note, tracking global cues. Tune in to the podcast for more.

Live Tv

Loading...

Yesterday, the Nifty broke out. It finally conquered the resistance levels of 18,600 to 18,700 to close significantly higher. This morning, the SGX Nifty is pretty flat. The US markets too had had a mixed session. While Dow Jones was up 0.3 percent, we did see profit taking in NASDAQ. NASDAQ was down 1.3 percent. But the Russell 2000, a smallcap index, saw a rally of 1.8 percent. So the broadening of the US market rally continued and that is a bit of a positive.

But we've got such a big cue, we've got the RBI monetary policy and that decision will be known in around two hours from now.

So the market could take a bit of a wait-and-watch approach before deciding its next move.