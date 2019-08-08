#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to track tepid global cues, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M shares in focus

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday amid volatile trades in global markets and rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Asian shares traded mixed as easings by central banks stoked fears of global recession. BSE Sensex and NSEâ€™s Nifty 50 fell in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 35 bps and lowered the GDP growth forecast. At 7:33 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 4 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 10,869, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus
07 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
06 Aug 2019
Reema Tendulkar's market update on August 2: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Jaypee Infratech in focus
05 Aug 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on August 1: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Zee Entertainment, IDBI Bank, Ashok Leyland in focus
02 Aug 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 31: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Coffee Day Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra in focus
01 Aug 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 30: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Strides Pharma in focus
31 Jul 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus
07 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to track sharply negative cues, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Berger Paints shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to track sharply negative cues, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Berger Paints shares in focus
06 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
05 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter