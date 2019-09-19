#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Thursday, in line with Asian stocks, as investors remained cautious after the US Federal Reserve offered mixed signals on the next easing.

On the global markets front, Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, tracking some modest Wall Street gains after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 83 points higher at 36,564, while the broader Nifty50 index added 23 points to end the day at 10,841.

At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded higher by 0.06 percent, or 6 points, at 10,856.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank of India in focus. Click here to know moreÂ 

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

