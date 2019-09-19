MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Thursday, in line with Asian stocks, as investors remained cautious after the US Federal Reserve offered mixed signals on the next easing.
On the global markets front, Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, tracking some modest Wall Street gains after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 83 points higher at 36,564, while the broader Nifty50 index added 23 points to end the day at 10,841.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded higher by 0.06 percent, or 6 points, at 10,856.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
