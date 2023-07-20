Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for flat start ahead of Reliance-Jio Financial demerger

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open little changed ahead of the demerger of Reliance Industries' financial services business and quarterly results from several top Nifty 50 firms. Tune in to the podcast for more

Indian equity benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open little changed on July 20, ahead of the demerger of Reliance Industries' financial services business and quarterly results from several top Nifty 50 firms, amid improved global cues.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.02 percent at 19,837, as of 7:59 a.m. IST.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex hit fresh highs for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday, powered by a late-session resurgence in Reliance Industries and financials on strong earnings.

Meanwhile, global markets ended in the green, the Dow and the S and P 500 gained about a quarter of a percent.

Back home, the domestic markets took off in the last hour of trade and the Nifty and the Sensex gained for the seventh day in a row hitting record-high levels.

Today is likely going to be a lot about individual stocks because there are many big earnings in the large-cap and midcap space due today.

The monsoon session of Parliament also begins today.

The stock which will grab all the attention in the morning is going to be Reliance Industries because the price discovery for Jio Financial services will take place today. And after that Jio Financial Services till it gets listed will be a part of the Nifty and the Nifty is going to have 51 stocks.

