Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open marginally lower on September 1, on caution ahead of a key US jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.20% at 19,390 at 8:18 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities were mixed overnight after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, met expectations, easing rate concerns. Investors now await the non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.

