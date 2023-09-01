CNBC TV18
Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower

Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower

By Reema Tendulkar   Sept 1, 2023 9:09 AM IST (Published)
Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open marginally lower on caution ahead of a key US jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month. Tune in to the podcast for more

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open marginally lower on September 1, on caution ahead of a key US jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.
India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.20% at 19,390 at 8:18 a.m. IST.
Wall Street equities were mixed overnight after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, met expectations, easing rate concerns. Investors now await the non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.
Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of session
